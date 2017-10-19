Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)
BHRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
460.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.50 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs461.75
Open
Rs462.00
Day's High
Rs464.40
Day's Low
Rs458.35
Volume
234,833
Avg. Vol
2,936,453
52-wk High
Rs482.80
52-wk Low
Rs281.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Akhil Gupta
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Devender Rawat
|46
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Pankaj Miglani
|45
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dhananjay Joshi
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Dipak Roy
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer
- Indian shares snap three sessions of gains; banks drag
- Indian shares rise; Bharti Airtel leads
- BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel
- Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 mln - term sheet
- India's Bharti Infratel Q1 consol profit falls about 12 pct, misses estimates