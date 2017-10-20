Biffa PLC (BIFF.L)
BIFF.L on London Stock Exchange
257.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
257.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.75 (-0.29%)
-0.75 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
258.25
258.25
Open
260.00
260.00
Day's High
260.00
260.00
Day's Low
250.50
250.50
Volume
1,391,944
1,391,944
Avg. Vol
661,469
661,469
52-wk High
260.00
260.00
52-wk Low
166.00
166.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Martin
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Wakelin
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Topham
|43
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jeff Anderson
|55
|2011
|Managing Director - Industrial & Commercial Division
|
John Casey
|49
|2008
|Managing Director – Energy Division