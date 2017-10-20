Edition:
United States

Biffa PLC (BIFF.L)

BIFF.L on London Stock Exchange

257.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
258.25
Open
260.00
Day's High
260.00
Day's Low
250.50
Volume
1,391,944
Avg. Vol
661,469
52-wk High
260.00
52-wk Low
166.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Martin

64 2017 Chairman of the Board

Ian Wakelin

52 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Michael Topham

43 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Jeff Anderson

55 2011 Managing Director - Industrial & Commercial Division

John Casey

49 2008 Managing Director – Energy Division
» More People

Biffa PLC News

» More BIFF.L News