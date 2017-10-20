BHP Billiton PLC (BILJ.J)
BILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
25,144.55ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
335.55 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
24,809.00
Open
25,100.00
Day's High
25,364.00
Day's Low
24,828.00
Volume
2,083,086
Avg. Vol
2,129,170
52-wk High
25,500.00
52-wk Low
18,500.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Mackenzie
|60
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Kenneth MacKenzie
|53
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Beaven
|50
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Arnoud Balhuizen
|48
|2016
|President - Marketing and Supply
|
Mike Henry
|51
|2016
|President - Operations, Minerals Australia