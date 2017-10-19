Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)
BILT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
12.25INR
19 Oct 2017
12.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+1.66%)
Rs0.20 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
Rs12.05
Rs12.05
Open
Rs12.20
Rs12.20
Day's High
Rs12.30
Rs12.30
Day's Low
Rs12.10
Rs12.10
Volume
201,243
201,243
Avg. Vol
1,461,152
1,461,152
52-wk High
Rs22.85
Rs22.85
52-wk Low
Rs11.35
Rs11.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gautam Thapar
|54
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajeev Vederah
|65
|2014
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman
|
Bhuthalingam Hariharan
|Group Director - Finance, Executive Director
|
Neehar Aggarwal
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer – Standalone
|
Akhil Mahajan
|Company Secretary