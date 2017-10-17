Edition:
United States

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)

BIMAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

77.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.10TL (+1.44%)
Prev Close
76.20TL
Open
76.50TL
Day's High
77.50TL
Day's Low
76.15TL
Volume
687,288
Avg. Vol
589,469
52-wk High
78.45TL
52-wk Low
46.62TL

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mustafa Topbas

2011 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Executive Committee

Mahmud Merali

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Haluk Dortluoglu

2010 Executive Committee Member and CFO

Galip Aykac

Executive Committee Member and COO

Aynur Colpan

Purchasing General Manager
» More People

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS News

» More BIMAS.IS News