BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)
BIMAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
77.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
77.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.10TL (+1.44%)
1.10TL (+1.44%)
Prev Close
76.20TL
76.20TL
Open
76.50TL
76.50TL
Day's High
77.50TL
77.50TL
Day's Low
76.15TL
76.15TL
Volume
687,288
687,288
Avg. Vol
589,469
589,469
52-wk High
78.45TL
78.45TL
52-wk Low
46.62TL
46.62TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mustafa Topbas
|2011
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Executive Committee
|
Mahmud Merali
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Haluk Dortluoglu
|2010
|Executive Committee Member and CFO
|
Galip Aykac
|Executive Committee Member and COO
|
Aynur Colpan
|Purchasing General Manager