Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (BIMBOA.MX)

BIMBOA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

43.98MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
$44.02
Open
$44.89
Day's High
$45.20
Day's Low
$43.93
Volume
1,291,349
Avg. Vol
2,156,119
52-wk High
$53.40
52-wk Low
$41.96

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

58 2013 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Diego Gaxiola Cuevas

46 2017 Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer

Ivan Chiu Yat

50 2013 Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo China

Daniel Curtin

2016 Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo Frozen

Miguel Angel Espinoza Ramirez

59 2014 Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo
