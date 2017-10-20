Edition:
United States

Biotest AG (BIOG_p.DE)

BIOG_p.DE on Xetra

22.74EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
€22.68
Open
€22.65
Day's High
€22.74
Day's Low
€22.50
Volume
9,648
Avg. Vol
55,735
52-wk High
€23.88
52-wk Low
€12.02

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alessandro Banchi

71 2012 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Bernhard Ehmer

62 2015 Chairman of the Management Board

Cathrin Schleussner

2004 Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board

Michael Ramroth

2004 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Management

Georg Floss

2013 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
Biotest AG News

