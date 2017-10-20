Biotest AG (BIOG_p.DE)
BIOG_p.DE on Xetra
22.74EUR
20 Oct 2017
22.74EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.24%)
€0.05 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
€22.68
€22.68
Open
€22.65
€22.65
Day's High
€22.74
€22.74
Day's Low
€22.50
€22.50
Volume
9,648
9,648
Avg. Vol
55,735
55,735
52-wk High
€23.88
€23.88
52-wk Low
€12.02
€12.02
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alessandro Banchi
|71
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Bernhard Ehmer
|62
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Cathrin Schleussner
|2004
|Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board
|
Michael Ramroth
|2004
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Management
|
Georg Floss
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-Curetis partners with Biotest to support academic PEPPER Pentaglobin Peritonitis trial
- BRIEF-Biotest H1 result swings to loss of 17.8 million euros
- BRIEF-Biotest takes over plasma supplier Cara Plasma s.r.o.
- BRIEF-Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings: offer for Biotest accepted for 89.9 pct of share capital
- BRIEF-Biotest reaches 2nd milestone in expansion project