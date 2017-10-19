Edition:
United States

Biocon Ltd (BION.NS)

BION.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

376.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.80 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs382.05
Open
Rs383.00
Day's High
Rs386.20
Day's Low
Rs373.25
Volume
266,606
Avg. Vol
2,780,180
52-wk High
Rs438.85
52-wk Low
Rs268.13

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

64 Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Arun Chandavarkar

53 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

John Shaw

68 2017 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Siddharth Mittal

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Peter Bains

58 CEO & Director of Syngene
» More People

Biocon Ltd News

» More BION.NS News