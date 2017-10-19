Biocon Ltd (BION.NS)
BION.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
376.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.80 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs382.05
Open
Rs383.00
Day's High
Rs386.20
Day's Low
Rs373.25
Volume
266,606
Avg. Vol
2,780,180
52-wk High
Rs438.85
52-wk Low
Rs268.13
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
|64
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Arun Chandavarkar
|53
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
John Shaw
|68
|2017
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Siddharth Mittal
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Peter Bains
|58
|CEO & Director of Syngene
- BRIEF-Biocon says US FDA completes inspection with no observations for Vishakhapatnam facility
- Samsung Bioepis wins EU endorsement for first Herceptin copy
- BRIEF-Biocon says insulins facility in Malaysia gets EU GMP compliance certificate
- BRIEF-Biocon announces partnership with JDRF to support study of oral insulin drug candidate
- India's Biocon pulls application for EU approval of two drugs