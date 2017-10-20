Edition:
United States

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP_u.TO)

BIP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

54.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.57 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
$54.42
Open
$54.75
Day's High
$55.02
Day's Low
$54.50
Volume
154,385
Avg. Vol
428,639
52-wk High
$56.61
52-wk Low
$41.73

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Derek Pannell

70 Chairman of the Board of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited

Samuel Pollock

48 Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited

Bahir Manios

36 2013 Chief Financial Officer

Jeffrey Blidner

69 Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited; Chair of the Manager

William Cox

2016 Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP News

