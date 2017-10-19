Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)
BJAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,911.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs27.95 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs2,883.25
Open
Rs2,885.00
Day's High
Rs2,923.90
Day's Low
Rs2,885.00
Volume
5,041
Avg. Vol
28,458
52-wk High
Rs3,000.30
52-wk Low
Rs1,742.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rahul Bajaj
|78
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anant Marathe
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vallari Gupte
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sanjiv Bajaj
|47
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Madhur Bajaj
|64
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
- India's Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 pct
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct
- Indian shares head for 3rd session of gains; automakers jump on Sept sales
- BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y