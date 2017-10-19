Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)
BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
409.85INR
19 Oct 2017
409.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.80 (-2.10%)
Rs-8.80 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs418.65
Rs418.65
Open
Rs419.75
Rs419.75
Day's High
Rs419.90
Rs419.90
Day's Low
Rs403.85
Rs403.85
Volume
109,207
109,207
Avg. Vol
273,072
273,072
52-wk High
Rs428.45
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
Rs202.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shekhar Bajaj
|68
|2014
|Promoter Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Pratap Gharge
|2013
|President, Chief Information Officer
|
Anant Purandare
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Vijay Bhat
|2014
|Senior General Manager - Power Distribution
|
Girish Bhave
|Vice President - Corporate Services