Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS)

BJFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,845.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-22.60 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,868.50
Open
Rs1,872.80
Day's High
Rs1,872.80
Day's Low
Rs1,832.00
Volume
169,845
Avg. Vol
1,102,962
52-wk High
Rs1,985.90
52-wk Low
Rs760.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rahul Bajaj

78 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Rajeev Jain

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Sanjiv Bajaj

47 2013 Non-Executive Co-Vice Chairman of the Board

Nanoo Pamnani

72 2013 Non-Executive Independent Co-Vice Chairman of the Board

Sandeep Jain

2016 Chief Financial Officer
