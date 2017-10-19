Edition:
United States

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BJFS.NS)

BJFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5,306.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.95 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs5,315.05
Open
Rs5,343.00
Day's High
Rs5,343.00
Day's Low
Rs5,250.00
Volume
21,122
Avg. Vol
181,064
52-wk High
Rs5,790.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,480.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rahul Bajaj

78 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nanoo Pamnani

72 2008 Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

S. Sreenivasan

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Anuj Agarwal

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited

Ranjit Gupta

President - Insurance
» More People

Bajaj Finserv Ltd News

» More BJFS.NS News