Bankia SA (BKIA.MC)
BKIA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
4.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche
|63
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Sevilla Alvarez
|53
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Antonio Ortega Parra
|70
|2014
|General Manager of People, Resources and Technology, Executive Director
|
Amalia Blanco Lucas
|56
|2012
|Deputy General Director of Communication and External Relations
|
Gonzalo Alcubilla Povedano
|49
|2014
|Deputy Director of Business Banking
- Spain looking at placing 7 to 8 pct of Bankia shares - Economy Minister
- Spain to continue Bankia privatisation soon - Bankia chairman
- BRIEF-Bankia seen with bad loan ratio of around 8.5 pct end 2017- CEO
- BRIEF-Further stake sales in Bankia possible after BMN merger - CEO
- UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia, Bankinter beat forecasts despite margin squeeze