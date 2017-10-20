Edition:
Bankia SA (BKIA.MC)

BKIA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

4.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.06 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
€4.04
Open
€4.00
Day's High
€4.11
Day's Low
€4.00
Volume
5,077,461
Avg. Vol
6,538,112
52-wk High
€4.68
52-wk Low
€2.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche

63 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board

Jose Sevilla Alvarez

53 2014 Chief Executive Officer

Antonio Ortega Parra

70 2014 General Manager of People, Resources and Technology, Executive Director

Amalia Blanco Lucas

56 2012 Deputy General Director of Communication and External Relations

Gonzalo Alcubilla Povedano

49 2014 Deputy Director of Business Banking
Bankia SA News

