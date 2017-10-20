Bankinter SA (BKT.MC)
BKT.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
8.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
8.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.04 (+0.46%)
€0.04 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
€8.03
€8.03
Open
€8.03
€8.03
Day's High
€8.08
€8.08
Day's Low
€7.99
€7.99
Volume
1,331,215
1,331,215
Avg. Vol
1,733,392
1,733,392
52-wk High
€8.75
€8.75
52-wk Low
€6.62
€6.62
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pedro Guerrero Guerrero
|64
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Maria Dolores Dancausa Trevino
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Alfonso Botin-Sanz de Sautuola
|47
|2007
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Representative of Cartival SA
|
Gloria Hernandez Garcia
|2016
|General Director of Finance and Capital Markets Area
|
Jacobo Diaz Garcia
|2016
|Director of Business Development, Products and Markets
