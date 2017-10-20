Edition:
United States

Bankinter SA (BKT.MC)

BKT.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

8.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
€8.03
Open
€8.03
Day's High
€8.08
Day's Low
€7.99
Volume
1,331,215
Avg. Vol
1,733,392
52-wk High
€8.75
52-wk Low
€6.62

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pedro Guerrero Guerrero

64 2013 Chairman of the Board

Maria Dolores Dancausa Trevino

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Alfonso Botin-Sanz de Sautuola

47 2007 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Representative of Cartival SA

Gloria Hernandez Garcia

2016 General Director of Finance and Capital Markets Area

Jacobo Diaz Garcia

2016 Director of Business Development, Products and Markets
» More People

Bankinter SA News

» More BKT.MC News