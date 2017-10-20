Edition:
United States

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)

BLDP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
$6.16
Open
$6.18
Day's High
$6.40
Day's Low
$6.13
Volume
308,245
Avg. Vol
407,315
52-wk High
$6.86
52-wk Low
$2.17

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Bourne

69 2006 Independent Chairman of the Board

R. Randall MacEwen

46 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Anthony Guglielmin

2010 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Paul Cass

2014 Vice President, Chief Operations Officer

Christopher Guzy

2005 Vice President, Chief Technical Officer
» More People

Ballard Power Systems Inc News

» More BLDP.TO News