Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)
BLDP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.12 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
$6.16
Open
$6.18
Day's High
$6.40
Day's Low
$6.13
Volume
308,245
Avg. Vol
407,315
52-wk High
$6.86
52-wk Low
$2.17
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Bourne
|69
|2006
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
R. Randall MacEwen
|46
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Anthony Guglielmin
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Paul Cass
|2014
|Vice President, Chief Operations Officer
|
Christopher Guzy
|2005
|Vice President, Chief Technical Officer
- BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems achieves order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30, 2017
- BRIEF-Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France
- BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems Q2 loss per share $0.01
- BRIEF-Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency
- BRIEF-Ballard reports Q1 2017 results