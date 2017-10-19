Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (BLIS.NS)
BLIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
181.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.05 (+3.44%)
Prev Close
Rs175.90
Open
Rs175.15
Day's High
Rs184.00
Day's Low
Rs175.15
Volume
201,236
Avg. Vol
235,528
52-wk High
Rs203.40
52-wk Low
Rs117.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vipul Thakkar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Shibroor Kamath
|60
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Shruti Kamath
|30
|Whole Time Director
|
Vibha Kamath
|31
|2010
|Whole-Time Director
|
Aditi Bhatt
|2015
|Company Secretary