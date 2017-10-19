Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)
BLMR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
224.90INR
19 Oct 2017
224.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+0.90%)
Rs2.00 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs222.90
Rs222.90
Open
Rs224.00
Rs224.00
Day's High
Rs226.00
Rs226.00
Day's Low
Rs223.00
Rs223.00
Volume
24,297
24,297
Avg. Vol
110,823
110,823
52-wk High
Rs286.75
Rs286.75
52-wk Low
Rs171.81
Rs171.81
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Virendra Sinha
|59
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shyam Khuntia
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Biswarup Chakraborti
|57
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Operations
|
Amrit Mukhopadhyay
|56
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Technical
|
Manash Mukhopadhyay
|59
|2012
|Senior Vice President - Information Technology