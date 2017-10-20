British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)
BLND.L on London Stock Exchange
610.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
610.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
610.50
610.50
Open
614.00
614.00
Day's High
614.50
614.50
Day's Low
607.00
607.00
Volume
3,908,923
3,908,923
Avg. Vol
4,060,940
4,060,940
52-wk High
675.50
675.50
52-wk Low
566.41
566.41
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Gildersleeve
|73
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chris Grigg
|2009
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Lucinda Bell
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Elaine Williams
|2015
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Charles Maudsley
|2010
|Head - Retail and Leisure, Executive Director
