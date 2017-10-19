BLS International Services Ltd (BLSN.NS)
BLSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
259.55INR
19 Oct 2017
259.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.60 (-0.61%)
Rs-1.60 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs261.15
Rs261.15
Open
Rs263.85
Rs263.85
Day's High
Rs264.45
Rs264.45
Day's Low
Rs256.00
Rs256.00
Volume
69,151
69,151
Avg. Vol
403,040
403,040
52-wk High
Rs283.40
Rs283.40
52-wk Low
Rs119.00
Rs119.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.