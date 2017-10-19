Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)
BLTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
155.10INR
19 Oct 2017
155.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.10%)
Rs0.15 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs154.95
Rs154.95
Open
Rs154.50
Rs154.50
Day's High
Rs156.85
Rs156.85
Day's Low
Rs154.20
Rs154.20
Volume
58,033
58,033
Avg. Vol
779,745
779,745
52-wk High
Rs202.80
Rs202.80
52-wk Low
Rs73.60
Rs73.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeetendra Kapoor
|2000
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sameer Nair
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Sanjay Dwivedi
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nachiket Pantvaidya
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd.
|
Simmi Bisht
|2013
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Reliance Industries been allotted 25.2 mln shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each
- BRIEF-India's Balaji Telefilms seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital
- BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms approves issue of 25.2 mln shares to Reliance Industries for 4.13 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji
- BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms to consider fund raising options including through issue of securities