Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)

BLUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,694.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

24.00 (+1.44%)
Prev Close
1,670.00
Open
1,700.00
Day's High
1,700.00
Day's Low
1,675.00
Volume
4,772,777
Avg. Vol
1,855,032
52-wk High
2,200.00
52-wk Low
1,395.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Laurence Nestadt

66 2007 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Brett Levy

40 2007 Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Mark Levy

44 2007 Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Dean Suntup

2013 Financial Director, Director

Janine van Eden

2013 Group Company Secretary
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd News