Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)
799.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Advani
|2016
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Suneel Advani
|2014
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tojo Jose
|2010
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources
|
J. Bhambure
|2010
|Executive Vice President - R&D and Technology
|
C. P. Mukundan Menon
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Unitary Cooling Products