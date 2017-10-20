Boralex Inc (BLX.TO)
BLX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
22.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.24 (+1.07%)
$0.24 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
$22.40
$22.40
Open
$22.49
$22.49
Day's High
$22.72
$22.72
Day's Low
$22.40
$22.40
Volume
110,215
110,215
Avg. Vol
130,303
130,303
52-wk High
$23.00
$23.00
52-wk Low
$16.06
$16.06
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alain Ducharme
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Patrick Lemaire
|53
|2006
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jean-Francois Thibodeau
|2003
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Pascal Hurtubise
|2017
|Vice President, Corporate Secretary, Chief Legal Officer
|
Hugues Girardin
|2012
|Vice President - Development
- BRIEF-Boralex and Infinergy announce JV for wind project in UK
- BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02
- BRIEF-Boralex announces commercial commissioning of Voie des Monts, Mont de Bagny wind power projects
- BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc
- BRIEF-Cascades announces the sale of its equity holding in Boralex