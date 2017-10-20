Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur SA (BMCE.CS)
BMCE.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
205.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
205.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-4.00 (-1.91%)
null-4.00 (-1.91%)
Prev Close
null209.00
null209.00
Open
null209.00
null209.00
Day's High
null209.00
null209.00
Day's Low
null205.00
null205.00
Volume
15,632
15,632
Avg. Vol
41,856
41,856
52-wk High
null234.95
null234.95
52-wk Low
null195.00
null195.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Othman Benjelloun
|83
|Chairman and Chief Executive Offcer
|
Mohammed El Aoufi
|Head of Financial Communications
|
Mohamed Bennani
|2011
|Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Bank of Africa, Director
|
Amine Bouabid
|Chairman of the Management Board of Salafin (Ste) SA , Director
|
Izzeddine Guessous
|Representative of RMA WATANYA on the Board, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Maghrebail