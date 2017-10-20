B&M European Value Retail SA (BMEB.L)
BMEB.L on London Stock Exchange
400.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Terence Leahy
|61
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sundeep Arora
|47
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul McDonald
|51
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
David Novak
|48
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Henricus Brouwer
|58
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
