Banco Products India Ltd (BNCO.NS)
BNCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
217.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
Rs219.70
Open
Rs220.00
Day's High
Rs220.00
Day's Low
Rs216.35
Volume
39,674
Avg. Vol
81,967
52-wk High
Rs255.90
52-wk Low
Rs158.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehul Patel
|51
|2015
|Whole-Time Chairman of the Board
|
Himali Patel
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Sagar Pandya
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajendra Anandpara
|59
|2017
|Managing Director, Director
|
Samir Patel
|55
|1983
|Non-Executive Director