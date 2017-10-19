Edition:
Banco Products India Ltd (BNCO.NS)

BNCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

217.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.40 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
Rs219.70
Open
Rs220.00
Day's High
Rs220.00
Day's Low
Rs216.35
Volume
39,674
Avg. Vol
81,967
52-wk High
Rs255.90
52-wk Low
Rs158.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mehul Patel

51 2015 Whole-Time Chairman of the Board

Himali Patel

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director

Sagar Pandya

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajendra Anandpara

59 2017 Managing Director, Director

Samir Patel

55 1983 Non-Executive Director
Banco Products India Ltd News

