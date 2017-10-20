Edition:
United States

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

BNS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

80.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$80.92
Open
$81.15
Day's High
$81.51
Day's Low
$80.82
Volume
1,354,984
Avg. Vol
1,918,539
52-wk High
$82.30
52-wk Low
$69.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thomas O'Neill

72 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Brian Porter

58 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Sean McGuckin

51 2015 Group Head and Chief Financial Officer

J. Michael Durland

49 2014 Group Head and Chief Executive Officer - Global Banking and Markets

Barbara Mason

2013 Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer
Bank of Nova Scotia News

