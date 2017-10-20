Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)
BNS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
80.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
80.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.04%)
$0.03 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$80.92
$80.92
Open
$81.15
$81.15
Day's High
$81.51
$81.51
Day's Low
$80.82
$80.82
Volume
1,354,984
1,354,984
Avg. Vol
1,918,539
1,918,539
52-wk High
$82.30
$82.30
52-wk Low
$69.20
$69.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thomas O'Neill
|72
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Porter
|58
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sean McGuckin
|51
|2015
|Group Head and Chief Financial Officer
|
J. Michael Durland
|49
|2014
|Group Head and Chief Executive Officer - Global Banking and Markets
|
Barbara Mason
|2013
|Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer
- Scotiabank mulls sale of gold trading unit: sources
- UPDATE 1-Scotiabank mulls sale of gold trading unit -sources
- Canadian Scotiabank looks to sell gold trading unit on scandal - FT
- BRIEF-Gulfport Energy enters into tenth amendment to secured revolving credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia
- BRIEF-Scotia Capital and AIMCO to sell 2,750,000 shares of TMX group