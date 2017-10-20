Edition:
United States

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)

BNZL.L on London Stock Exchange

2,249.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
2,255.00
Open
2,261.00
Day's High
2,261.00
Day's Low
2,240.00
Volume
934,037
Avg. Vol
902,958
52-wk High
2,472.00
52-wk Low
1,963.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Philip Rogerson

72 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Frank van Zanten

50 2016 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Brian May

52 2006 Finance Director, Executive Director

Patrick Larmon

64 2004 President and Chief Executive Officer, North America, Executive Director

Paul Hussey

General Counsel, Company Secretary
Bunzl plc News

