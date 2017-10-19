Edition:
Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.NS)

BOB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

134.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.80 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs136.70
Open
Rs136.90
Day's High
Rs136.90
Day's Low
Rs134.05
Volume
1,510,641
Avg. Vol
9,611,456
52-wk High
Rs202.50
52-wk Low
Rs134.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ravi Venkatesan

2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

P Jayakumar

53 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Bhuwanchandra Joshi

60 2013 Executive Director

Mayank Mehta

57 2016 Executive Director
