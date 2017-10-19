Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)
BODA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
174.45INR
19 Oct 2017
174.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.32%)
Rs0.55 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs173.90
Rs173.90
Open
Rs174.00
Rs174.00
Day's High
Rs175.80
Rs175.80
Day's Low
Rs173.00
Rs173.00
Volume
104,552
104,552
Avg. Vol
470,793
470,793
52-wk High
Rs193.75
Rs193.75
52-wk Low
Rs99.55
Rs99.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sureshbhai Patel
|58
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Mayur Padhya
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ashutosh Bhatt
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ankit Patel
|31
|2008
|Executive Director
|
Bhavin Patel
|33
|2005
|Executive Director