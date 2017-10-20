Edition:
United States

Booker Group PLC (BOK.L)

BOK.L on London Stock Exchange

206.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.80 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
205.80
Open
207.50
Day's High
207.90
Day's Low
206.10
Volume
3,244,640
Avg. Vol
5,667,508
52-wk High
218.50
52-wk Low
167.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stewart Gilliland

60 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Charles Wilson

50 2007 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Jonathan Prentis

54 2007 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Guy Farrant

54 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Mark Chilton

53 2007 General Counsel, Company Secretary
Booker Group PLC News

