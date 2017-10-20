Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)
BOLL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
4.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
4.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.35%)
€0.01 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€4.03
€4.03
Open
€4.02
€4.02
Day's High
€4.08
€4.08
Day's Low
€4.02
€4.02
Volume
2,041,307
2,041,307
Avg. Vol
1,379,744
1,379,744
52-wk High
€4.28
€4.28
52-wk Low
€2.76
€2.76
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vincent Bollore
|65
|2006
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gilles Alix
|59
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Bollore Group, Director - Representative of Bollore Participations
|
Cyrille Bollore
|30
|2014
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cedric de Bailliencourt
|48
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Financial Director
|
Yannick Bollore
|37
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
