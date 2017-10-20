Edition:
Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)

BOLL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

4.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€4.03
Open
€4.02
Day's High
€4.08
Day's Low
€4.02
Volume
2,041,307
Avg. Vol
1,379,744
52-wk High
€4.28
52-wk Low
€2.76

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vincent Bollore

65 2006 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Gilles Alix

59 2014 Chief Executive Officer - Bollore Group, Director - Representative of Bollore Participations

Cyrille Bollore

30 2014 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board

Cedric de Bailliencourt

48 2012 Vice Chairman of the Board, Financial Director

Yannick Bollore

37 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board
Bollore SA News

