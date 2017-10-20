Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV (BOLSAA.MX)
BOLSAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
31.64MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jaime Ruiz Sacristan
|66
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Oriol Bosch Par
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Ramon Guemez Sarre
|2015
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Director of Planning and Investor Relations
|
Luis Carballo Arevalo
|Deputy General Director of Technology
|
Luis Rodriguez Mena
|2016
|Deputy General Director of Technology