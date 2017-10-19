Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS)
BOSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
21,440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
21,440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-292.85 (-1.35%)
Rs-292.85 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs21,732.80
Rs21,732.80
Open
Rs21,850.00
Rs21,850.00
Day's High
Rs21,850.00
Rs21,850.00
Day's Low
Rs21,333.30
Rs21,333.30
Volume
2,196
2,196
Avg. Vol
13,135
13,135
52-wk High
Rs25,240.00
Rs25,240.00
52-wk Low
Rs17,671.60
Rs17,671.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Viswanathan
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Soumitra Bhattacharya
|56
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director and Whole-Time Director
|
S. Karthik
|2017
|Joint Chief Financial Officer
|
R. Vijay
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Andreas Wolf
|54
|2017
|Joint Managing Director, Additional Director
- BRIEF-Bosch plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018
- BRIEF-Bosch says workmen's union at Bengaluru and Bidadi declares one day strike on Aug 30
- BRIEF-Bosch says commissioned 4 MW solar project for New Mangalore Port Trust
- BRIEF-India's Bosch June-qtr profit falls 20 pct
- BRIEF-Bosch launches micro climate monitoring system for India