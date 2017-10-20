Edition:
Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

BOUY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.22 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
€40.27
Open
€40.50
Day's High
€40.67
Day's Low
€40.28
Volume
532,687
Avg. Vol
769,886
52-wk High
€40.69
52-wk Low
€28.01

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Martin Bouygues

65 1989 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Marien

61 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President Human Resources, Information Systems and Innovation

Olivier Bouygues

67 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director

Francois Bertiere

66 2006 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Immobilier, Director

Herve Le Bouc

65 2008 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Colas, Director
Bouygues SA News

