Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)
BOUY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
40.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
40.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.22 (+0.56%)
€0.22 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
€40.27
€40.27
Open
€40.50
€40.50
Day's High
€40.67
€40.67
Day's Low
€40.28
€40.28
Volume
532,687
532,687
Avg. Vol
769,886
769,886
52-wk High
€40.69
€40.69
52-wk Low
€28.01
€28.01
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Bouygues
|65
|1989
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Philippe Marien
|61
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President Human Resources, Information Systems and Innovation
|
Olivier Bouygues
|67
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Francois Bertiere
|66
|2006
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Immobilier, Director
|
Herve Le Bouc
|65
|2008
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Colas, Director
