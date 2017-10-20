Bodycote PLC (BOY.L)
BOY.L on London Stock Exchange
915.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
915.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.50 (+0.05%)
0.50 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
915.00
915.00
Open
920.50
920.50
Day's High
925.00
925.00
Day's Low
914.50
914.50
Volume
217,089
217,089
Avg. Vol
511,832
511,832
52-wk High
980.00
980.00
52-wk Low
553.00
553.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Thomson
|71
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Harris
|58
|2009
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Dominique Yates
|49
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ute Ball
|2011
|Group Company Secretary
|
Ian Duncan
|56
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director