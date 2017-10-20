Edition:
United States

BP PLC (BP.L)

BP.L on London Stock Exchange

491.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
492.15
Open
492.55
Day's High
493.85
Day's Low
489.75
Volume
25,563,070
Avg. Vol
28,475,026
52-wk High
521.20
52-wk Low
432.15

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carl-Henric Svanberg

65 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Robert Dudley

62 2010 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Lamar McKay

58 2016 Deputy Group Chief Executive

Brian Gilvary

55 2012 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Tufan Erginbilgic

57 2014 Chief Executive - Downstream
» More People

BP PLC News

» More BP.L News