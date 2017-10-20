BP PLC (BP.L)
BP.L on London Stock Exchange
491.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
491.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.05%)
-0.25 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
492.15
492.15
Open
492.55
492.55
Day's High
493.85
493.85
Day's Low
489.75
489.75
Volume
25,563,070
25,563,070
Avg. Vol
28,475,026
28,475,026
52-wk High
521.20
521.20
52-wk Low
432.15
432.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carl-Henric Svanberg
|65
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Robert Dudley
|62
|2010
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Lamar McKay
|58
|2016
|Deputy Group Chief Executive
|
Brian Gilvary
|55
|2012
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Tufan Erginbilgic
|57
|2014
|Chief Executive - Downstream
