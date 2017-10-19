Edition:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

508.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.45 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs513.60
Open
Rs516.45
Day's High
Rs516.45
Day's Low
Rs504.80
Volume
206,300
Avg. Vol
4,390,210
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajkumar Duraiswamy

2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sivakumar Krishnamurthy

2017 Director - Finance, Director

M. Venugopal

57 2017 Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance (Retail), Company Secretary

Suresh Nair

2016 General Manager - Sales (LPG) HQ

V. Anand

2015 General Manager - Planning & Infrastructure
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd News

