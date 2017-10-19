Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)
BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
508.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.45 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs513.60
Open
Rs516.45
Day's High
Rs516.45
Day's Low
Rs504.80
Volume
206,300
Avg. Vol
4,390,210
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajkumar Duraiswamy
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sivakumar Krishnamurthy
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
M. Venugopal
|57
|2017
|Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance (Retail), Company Secretary
|
Suresh Nair
|2016
|General Manager - Sales (LPG) HQ
|
V. Anand
|2015
|General Manager - Planning & Infrastructure
