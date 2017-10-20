Edition:
United States

Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA)

BRAP4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.04 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.59
Open
R$ 24.90
Day's High
R$ 25.15
Day's Low
R$ 24.44
Volume
2,235,500
Avg. Vol
2,278,502
52-wk High
R$ 28.16
52-wk Low
R$ 11.24

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lazaro de Mello Brandao

90 Chairman of the Board

Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes

60 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer

Luiz Trabuco Cappi

65 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Johan Albino Ribeiro

Member of the Executive Board

Denise Aguiar Alvarez

59 2000 Director
» More People

Bradespar SA News

» More BRAP4.SA News