Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)

BRBY.L on London Stock Exchange

1,905.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
1,893.00
Open
1,894.00
Day's High
1,915.00
Day's Low
1,891.00
Volume
1,594,413
Avg. Vol
1,853,101
52-wk High
1,915.00
52-wk Low
1,367.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Peace

68 2002 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Christopher Bailey

46 2017 President and Chief Creative Officer, Executive Director

Marco Gobbetti

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Julie Brown

55 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director

Fabiola Arredondo de Vara

50 2015 Non-Executive Director
Burberry Group PLC News

