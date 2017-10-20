Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)
BRBY.L on London Stock Exchange
1,905.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,905.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
12.00 (+0.63%)
12.00 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
1,893.00
1,893.00
Open
1,894.00
1,894.00
Day's High
1,915.00
1,915.00
Day's Low
1,891.00
1,891.00
Volume
1,594,413
1,594,413
Avg. Vol
1,853,101
1,853,101
52-wk High
1,915.00
1,915.00
52-wk Low
1,367.00
1,367.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Peace
|68
|2002
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Christopher Bailey
|46
|2017
|President and Chief Creative Officer, Executive Director
|
Marco Gobbetti
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Julie Brown
|55
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director
|
Fabiola Arredondo de Vara
|50
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
