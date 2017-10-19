Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd (BRFL.NS)
BRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
120.00INR
19 Oct 2017
120.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.55 (+1.31%)
Rs1.55 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs118.45
Rs118.45
Open
Rs121.90
Rs121.90
Day's High
Rs121.90
Rs121.90
Day's Low
Rs119.20
Rs119.20
Volume
6,718
6,718
Avg. Vol
141,059
141,059
52-wk High
Rs164.90
Rs164.90
52-wk Low
Rs110.50
Rs110.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Janardan Agrawal
|65
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
R.B. Baheti
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Aman Agrawal
|42
|Non-Independent Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Naseer Ahmed
|55
|2013
|Non-Executive Non- Independent Joint Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Anand Mundra
|59
|2004
|Executive Director - Finance, Non-Independent Director