BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)
BRFS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
44.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
44.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.06 (-0.13%)
R$ -0.06 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.48
R$ 44.48
Open
R$ 44.88
R$ 44.88
Day's High
R$ 44.88
R$ 44.88
Day's Low
R$ 44.20
R$ 44.20
Volume
1,857,900
1,857,900
Avg. Vol
2,738,602
2,738,602
52-wk High
R$ 54.75
R$ 54.75
52-wk Low
R$ 32.72
R$ 32.72
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Abilio dos Santos Diniz
|80
|Chairman of the Board, Independent Director
|
Renato Proenca Lopes
|46
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Alexandre Carneiro Borges
|42
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Leonardo Almeida Byrro
|37
|2016
|Vice President of Planning and Distribution
|
Rafael Ivanisk Oliveira
|44
|2016
|Vice President of Business (General Manager Brazil)
- Brazil's BRF sees $98 mln gain from tax refinancing, receivables
- Brazil's BRF says South Korea okays Brazil pork imports -statement
- Exclusive: Brazil's BRF to reopen plant, catering to Mideast halal market
- Brazil's JBS holds off succession talk while CEO requests release: source
- Brazil's JBS holds off succession talk while CEO requests release -source