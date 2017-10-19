Edition:
Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)

BRIG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

269.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs267.10
Open
Rs274.95
Day's High
Rs274.95
Day's Low
Rs267.10
Volume
12,724
Avg. Vol
117,861
52-wk High
Rs303.50
52-wk Low
Rs139.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mysore Jaishankar

61 1995 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

K Pradeep

46 2017 Chief Financial Officer

P. Om Prakash

2008 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Githa Shankar

61 2007 Whole-Time Director

M. Gurumurthy

74 1995 Non-Executive Director
Brigade Enterprises Ltd News

