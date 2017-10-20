Edition:
United States

Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA)

BRKM5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

47.37BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.89 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
R$ 46.48
Open
R$ 46.71
Day's High
R$ 47.89
Day's Low
R$ 46.71
Volume
1,239,400
Avg. Vol
1,382,181
52-wk High
R$ 47.89
52-wk Low
R$ 25.99

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Newton Sergio de Souza

64 2015 Chairman of the Board

Fernando Musa

52 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Ernani Filgueiras de Carvalho

68 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

41 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Gustavo Sampaio Valverde

43 Member of the Executive Management, General Counsel, Head of Corporate Governance and External Affairs
Braskem SA News

