Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)
BRNJn.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,220.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,220.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-55.00 (-4.31%)
-55.00 (-4.31%)
Prev Close
1,275.00
1,275.00
Open
1,220.00
1,220.00
Day's High
1,220.00
1,220.00
Day's Low
1,220.00
1,220.00
Volume
484
484
Avg. Vol
56,586
56,586
52-wk High
1,750.00
1,750.00
52-wk Low
1,076.00
1,076.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fred Robertson
|61
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mustaq Enus-Brey
|63
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael O'Dea
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Geoffrey Fortuin
|49
|2016
|Financial Director
|
Mohamed Iqbal Khan
|52
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Brimstone Investment and Stadio says agreement to acquire MBS Education
- BRIEF-Brimstone Investment to take part in private placement of Stadio shares
- BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corp posts HY basic headline loss per share of 101.4 cents
- BRIEF-Brimstone sees HY headline loss of between 92.2-110.6cents/shr
- BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says will not to proceed with proposed acquisition of T20 Global League franchise