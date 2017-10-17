Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BRSAN.IS)
BRSAN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
10.73TRY
17 Oct 2017
10.73TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.28%)
-0.03TL (-0.28%)
Prev Close
10.76TL
10.76TL
Open
10.80TL
10.80TL
Day's High
10.85TL
10.85TL
Day's Low
10.72TL
10.72TL
Volume
557,415
557,415
Avg. Vol
696,205
696,205
52-wk High
12.45TL
12.45TL
52-wk Low
7.56TL
7.56TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Cemil Demircioglu
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Member of the Board
|
Semih Ozmen
|57
|2011
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Wolfgang Eging
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kagan Ari
|2011
|Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Finance and Strategy
|
Taylan Karagul
|Vice General Manager - Commercial Pipes Sales and Procurement