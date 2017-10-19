Edition:
Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.BO)

BRTI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

471.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.50 (+2.06%)
Prev Close
Rs461.55
Open
Rs463.90
Day's High
Rs477.70
Day's Low
Rs463.40
Volume
106,336
Avg. Vol
283,154
52-wk High
Rs480.00
52-wk Low
Rs283.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sunil Mittal

59 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Nilanjan Roy

2015 Global Chief Financial Officer

Gopal Vittal

2013 Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - India & South Asia, Executive Director

Shashi Arora

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - Airtel Payments Bank

Ajay Chitkara

Director & Chief Executive officer - Global Voice & Data Business
Bharti Airtel Ltd News

