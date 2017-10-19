Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS)
BRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
473.75INR
19 Oct 2017
473.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs11.80 (+2.55%)
Rs11.80 (+2.55%)
Prev Close
Rs461.95
Rs461.95
Open
Rs465.00
Rs465.00
Day's High
Rs477.80
Rs477.80
Day's Low
Rs463.50
Rs463.50
Volume
2,384,933
2,384,933
Avg. Vol
4,186,495
4,186,495
52-wk High
Rs477.80
Rs477.80
52-wk Low
Rs283.05
Rs283.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sunil Mittal
|59
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nilanjan Roy
|2015
|Global Chief Financial Officer
|
Gopal Vittal
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - India & South Asia, Executive Director
|
Shashi Arora
|Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - Airtel Payments Bank
|
Ajay Chitkara
|Director & Chief Executive officer - Global Voice & Data Business
- BRIEF-Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana
- India's Bharti Airtel stock surges on Tata mobile unit deal
- Fitch: Indian Telco Consolidation Continues with Bharti-Tata Deal
- Indian shares, bonds rise on steady inflation; Bharti Airtel rallies
- BRIEF-Bharti Airtel approves scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co