BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)
BSEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
973.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.40 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs965.10
Open
Rs974.10
Day's High
Rs975.00
Day's Low
Rs970.00
Volume
12,700
Avg. Vol
111,851
52-wk High
Rs1,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs886.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Subramaniam Ramadorai
|72
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ashishkumar Chauhan
|46
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Nayan Mehta
|50
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kersi Tavadia
|51
|2012
|Chief Information Officer
|
V. Balasubramaniam
|42
|2012
|Chief Business Officer